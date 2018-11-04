How to rising bond yields impact your investments in debt mutual funds

Bond yields have been rising over the last few months. The yield on 10-year government security (benchmark) has moved up by almost 70-80 basis points (bps) (100bps equals 1 percent) since the beginning of August '17 and currently trading at 7.15 percent.

Yields on one-year and three-year government securities have inched up by 10 bps and 25 bps in the same period and currently trades at 6.32 percent and 6.61 percent, respectively.

As you know bond yields and bond prices move in opposite direction, bond prices have come down in these months.

Hence, from the perspective of debt mutual fund portfolios, prices of the underlying holdings have come under pressure. As can be seen in the table below, longer-duration government bond funds have delivered negative returns over the last 3 to 6 months, whereas shorter-duration funds have delivered positive returns over the same period.

Within debt funds, returns from shorter-term debt instruments (1–4 years of residual maturity) are primarily derived from the accrual of coupon (interest) payments from those papers, with the remaining coming from the changes in the bond prices.

While for papers with residual maturity of more than 4 years, returns are primarily derived from changes in bond prices, with the remaining coming from the accrual of coupon payments.

Consequently, returns from longer-duration debt instruments are more sensitive to the movement of bond prices. Bond yields closely track the movement in monetary policy rates (interest rates at which the RBI borrows from and lends money to banks), inflation, central and state government borrowing programs and interbank liquidity, amongst others.

Yields of longer-duration bonds rise more than that of the shorter-duration papers as policy rates increase or if the market is of the view is that there is an upward bias in the policy rates.

Likewise, if inflation is expected to move up in the future then investors will require a higher return, which also puts an upward pressure on yields.

If liquidity is high in the banking system or government borrowing is low in the market, then yields move down and vice-versa.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) takes its decision on monetary policy based on its outlook on inflation, the growth rate of the economy, the fiscal situation of the government, amongst other factors.

It tries to maintain a balance between inflation and growth potential of the economy. If inflation is expected to rise above a certain range - RBI’s target is to maintain Consumer Price based Inflation (or CPI) at 4 percent in the range of +– 2 percent on a consistent basis then to rein the inflation the central bank raises policy rates.

If the economy grows at faster-than-its potential growth rate over a longer duration, then to avoid overheating of the economy the central bank raises policy rates; since overheating of the economy also leads to higher inflation.

In the last few Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meetings, the committee members have expressed concerns about the potential rise in inflation over the next couple of quarters.

Also, there are concerns over the ability of the government to stick to its fiscal deficit target for the current financial year. Higher fiscal deficit as well can lead to an increase in inflation. Because of these concerns, RBI hasn’t changed the policy rates since August this year.

Lastly, since Indian markets are now more closely related to global markets, policy decisions by major central banks i.e. the Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, Bank of England etc., as well influences our markets.

These central banks are on the path of tightening their monetary policy stance and increasing policy rates, which would lead to an increase in the yields of bonds in those markets, which in turn would weigh on domestic bond yields.

RBI currently forecasts CPI in the range of 4.3 percent to 4.7 percent in Q3 and Q4. Going ahead, if the inflation rises at a higher-than-expected level, on a consistent basis, then bond yields can come under further pressure as the probability of further interest rate reductions by the RBI would reduce further.

Investors who have a higher allocation to intermediate or long-term bond funds can trim their allocation in these funds in favour of shorter-duration bond funds. Following which, they can keep a watch on broader inflation numbers and RBI’s view on inflation and interest rates.