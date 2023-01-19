 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rise of the machines: HFTs tighten grip on market, make killing as F&O volumes explode

Santosh Nair & Kaushal Shroff
Jan 19, 2023 / 01:33 PM IST

High frequency trading firms globally have been at the centre of fierce debates, with critics drawing attention to the systemic risks they pose. However, HFTs argue they improve market efficiency by providing liquidity.

Stories of seasoned investors and rookie traders making a fortune in the post-COVID bull run are now part of market lore. A lesser known story is the growing dominance of new-age trading firms that have been quietly scooping up small gains, and by doing just that consistently, minute after minute, growing their profit manifold over the past 4-5 years.

These are high frequency trading firms – or algo firms in market lingo – that use complex algorithms and powerful computers to execute trades at lightning speeds. National Stock Exchange data for December shows that trades by these firms accounted for 54 percent of the total trades on the exchange. On the BSE, the figure is 41 percent.

The numbers indicate a significant change in the balance of power on Dalal Street, where computer and mathematics whiz kids in their early 30s with limited understanding of the markets and companies are competing on an equal footing with more established banners. And, the numbers show the new kids on the block are scoring big.

The players

The names Graviton Research Capital, Alphagrep Securities, APT Portfolio, NK Research, Quadeye Securities, Dolat Algotech, Tower Research India, and iRage Broking may not ring a bell for most. They are the Big Daddies of the rarefied world of algorithmic trading, where transactions and investment decisions are driven by a potent combination of mathematics, statistics and cutting-edge technology.

From the annual reports sourced by Moneycontrol, Graviton Research and Tower Research India appear to dominate the field. Between FY17 and FY21, Gurgaon-based Graviton’s net profit grew over sixfold to Rs 329 crore from Rs 55 crore. A similar spike was seen in revenue, which surged to Rs 1,257 crore from Rs 202 crore during that period.