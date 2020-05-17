App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 17, 2020 08:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases may be leading factor in determining FII, DII actions

Investors should be careful of another possible sell off if there is an increase in confirmed COVID-19 cases, as the market will respond and FIIs will unload their baggage in order to contain their exposure.

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Gaurav Garg

The novel coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the economy by disrupting all activities and by completely wrecking the production and supply chain.

This has created a lot of panic in the markets and has thereby led to massive selling pressure.

Close

With the reversal in the market not visible in the near term, FIIs may continue to offload their holdings until status quo is established in the markets.

related news

The panic sell-off has led a lot of liquidity outflow from the markets with selling in Debt Instruments. Institute of International Finance has stated that outflows from emerging debt market in March stood at $31 billion — highest since the global financial crisis in October 2008. Nearly Rs 48,710 crore were moved out of markets in 2019-20 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and global recessionary pressures.

Sell-off in debt markets have been basically due to redemption pressure from offshore funds. This has been a major reason for outflow in the markets.

March 2019 saw an outflow of nearly Rs 65,000 crore being highest in this calendar year. However, the month of April saw reduced selling in equity which was nearly at Rs 5,000 crore.

With extended lockdown, the situation has turned dicey. However partial relaxation from the lockdown, in certain less-affected areas, may stimulate the economy. Yet, the market may ride on choppy waters in the foreseeable future.

Till now, May has seen nearly Rs 15,000 crore worth net purchases by FIIs in all segments. This has been so because of some green shoots in the markets and if situation deteriorates any further. We can see sell-off again because FIIs would like to reduce their exposure in such eventuality.

Investors should be careful and watchful of another possible sell off because if there is increase in COVID-19 cases, the markets will respond accordingly and FIIs will unload their baggage in order to contain their exposure.

However, due to the relief package announced by the Centre, there seems to be positive sentiments trying to spring up. If this situation persists, there are chances of fresh long positions by FIIs and DIIs otherwise number of COVID-19 cases may be lead factor in determining the actions of FIIs and DIIs.

(The author is Head of Research at CapitalVia Globel Research Limited- Investment Advisor.)

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 17, 2020 08:18 am

tags #Expert Columns #Nifty #Sensex

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat near 11,000-mark

Coronavirus state-wise tally May 17: Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gujarat near 11,000-mark

In these uncertain times, invest through SIP, STP in equity MFs to build wealth: Swati Kulkarni

In these uncertain times, invest through SIP, STP in equity MFs to build wealth: Swati Kulkarni

Europe should temporarily ban Chinese takeovers - Germany's Weber

Europe should temporarily ban Chinese takeovers - Germany's Weber

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.