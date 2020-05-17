Rise in confirmed COVID-19 cases may be leading factor in determining FII, DII actions

Gaurav Garg

The novel coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on the economy by disrupting all activities and by completely wrecking the production and supply chain.

This has created a lot of panic in the markets and has thereby led to massive selling pressure.

With the reversal in the market not visible in the near term, FIIs may continue to offload their holdings until status quo is established in the markets.

The panic sell-off has led a lot of liquidity outflow from the markets with selling in Debt Instruments. Institute of International Finance has stated that outflows from emerging debt market in March stood at $31 billion — highest since the global financial crisis in October 2008. Nearly Rs 48,710 crore were moved out of markets in 2019-20 due to the novel coronavirus outbreak and global recessionary pressures.

Sell-off in debt markets have been basically due to redemption pressure from offshore funds. This has been a major reason for outflow in the markets.

March 2019 saw an outflow of nearly Rs 65,000 crore being highest in this calendar year. However, the month of April saw reduced selling in equity which was nearly at Rs 5,000 crore.

With extended lockdown, the situation has turned dicey. However partial relaxation from the lockdown, in certain less-affected areas, may stimulate the economy. Yet, the market may ride on choppy waters in the foreseeable future.

Till now, May has seen nearly Rs 15,000 crore worth net purchases by FIIs in all segments. This has been so because of some green shoots in the markets and if situation deteriorates any further. We can see sell-off again because FIIs would like to reduce their exposure in such eventuality.

Investors should be careful and watchful of another possible sell off because if there is increase in COVID-19 cases, the markets will respond accordingly and FIIs will unload their baggage in order to contain their exposure.

However, due to the relief package announced by the Centre, there seems to be positive sentiments trying to spring up. If this situation persists, there are chances of fresh long positions by FIIs and DIIs otherwise number of COVID-19 cases may be lead factor in determining the actions of FIIs and DIIs.

(The author is Head of Research at CapitalVia Globel Research Limited- Investment Advisor.)

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.