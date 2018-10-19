RIL tumbles over 6% on mixed Q2 earnings; brokerages see 14-29% upside

Shares of Reliance Industries tumbled 6.5 percent on Friday after the company reported it Q2 results on October 17 post market hours.

Brokerages have largely maintained a positive rating on the stock and see an upside potential of 14-29 percent. They highlighted how telecom and retail segment had performed well and acquisitions are likely to pick up pace ahead.

This comes in the backdrop of the company announcing majority stake purchases in Hathway Cable and Den Networks soon after the results were announced.

Telecom-oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries reported a 0.6 percent sequential growth in consolidated profit at Rs 9,516 crore for the quarter ended September 2018. Good performances of petrochemical and telecom businesses offset lower other income and weak refining business.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter grew 11.3 percent to Rs 1.43 lakh crore driven by growth across segments (QoQ).

Profit on year increased 17.35 percent and revenue jumped 56.66 percent in second quarter.

"The company delivered robust operating and financial results for the quarter despite macro headwinds, with strong growth in earnings on YoY basis," Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director said.

World-class petrochemicals assets contributed record earnings; endorsing benefits of diversified feedstock, integration and superior product portfolio, he added.

Brokerage: Credit Suisse | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,320| Upside: 15 percent

The global research firm highlighted that petchem segment continues to be solid, but refining threw negative surprise. Further, it said that the consumer businesses continued to scale well. Going forward, it expects acquisitions by the company to accelerate based on its broadband ambitions. To sum up, it said that it likes the company on a combination of it having large cash generating businesses and high-growth consumer ones.

Brokerage: Nomura | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,480 | Upside: 29 percent

Nomura highlighted that Reliance Jio’s pace of subscriber additions remain strong and that profitability is likely to get better. New investments, it added, will facilitate Jio fibre’s home foray.

Brokerage: IDFC Securities | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,310 | Upside: 14 percent

The brokerage house observed that the company had strong petchem metrics, along with beating estimates on Jio front. Its retail results were strong, too.

Brokerage: Deutsche Bank Research | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,270 | Upside: 11 percent

The financial services firm highlighted that petchem and telecom drove the robust growth in Q2. Further, feedstock flexibility will boost petchem margins. It also said that commissioning of petcoke gasifiers could improve refining margins from FY20.

Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Outperform | Target: Rs 1,315 | Upside: 15 percent

Macquarie observed that the Q2 show was ahead of estimates led by chemicals, retail and Jio. Petchem margins were led by strength in polyester chain and ethane feedstock sourcing, it said.

Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,479 | Upside: 29 percent

The brokerage house said that consolidated EBITDA was in line, led by healthy retail performance. Robust volume growth, healthy deltas drove petchem profitability. Going forward, it expects Jio to focus on subscriber growth in feature phone and postpaid segment. Speaking on acquisitions, it believes that it will fasten fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) rollout.

At the close of market hours on Wednesday, the stock was quoting at Rs 1,148.90, down Rs 14.75, or 1.27 percent, on the BSE.

Reliance Industries, which owns Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.