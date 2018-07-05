RIL stock gains 1.5% ahead of its 41st AGM, arm Reliance Brands buys 12.5% stake in Future101

Reliance Industries share price gained as much as 1.5 percent in morning on Thursday ahead of its 41st Annual General Meeting today. The rally was in addition to 2 percent gains seen in the previous session.

The main focus in the AGM would be on its telecom business, Jio, which is expected to be one of key drivers to its earnings going ahead.

The AGM will begin at 11 am at Birla Matushri Sabhagar, 19, Sir Vithaldas Thackersey Marg, near Bombay Hospital and Medical Research Centre, in Mumbai.

For the last few years, RIL has made massive Jio-related announcements during the AGM and the trend is expected to continue. Not to forget, the highly-anticipated JioPhone was launched at the same event last year, which was made available for a refundable deposit of Rs 1,500.

Reports suggest that RIL could well announce the commercial launch and prices for its broadband venture, JioFiber service.

So what is JioFiber and how is it different from other broadband connections?

JioFiber is the latest offering from Jio for your home. It offers ultimate broadband experience to surf, stream, game and work, because of its ultra-fast upload and download speeds and effective functioning in merely "milli seconds".

JioFiber connectivity comes directly to your home unlike in most cases where the fiber reaches only until the building and the last few meters of end connectivity is done using the traditional cable which drastically reduces the speed and user experience due to patches and inferior cable qualities of such patch up.

The current offer as listed on the Jio website is the JioFiber preview offer which gives you ultra high-speed internet up to 100Mbps for 90 days along with a monthly data quota of 100 GB and a complimentary access to a host of Jio's premium apps.

The stock price rallied more than 7 percent in 2018 so far, on top of more than 70 percent rally seen in the last year.

Meanwhile, its subsidiary Reliance Brands has purchased 12.5 percent equity stake in Future101 Design Private Limited (Future101) for Rs 9.5 crore, the company said in its filing.

The acquisition of minority stake is in the nature of strategic investment, it added.

Future101, incorporated in July, 2013 is engaged in manufacturing, distribution and sale of luxury apparels, etc. in India. Future101 belongs to a similar industry as Reliance Brands Limited. We expect growth in this sector and value creation from this investment.

Future101 reported annual turnover of Rs 22.18 crore, Rs 20.85 crore and Rs.17.11 crore in FY 2017-18, FY 2016-17 and FY 2015-16, respectively.

"No regulatory approvals were required for the said acquisition of shares. The investment does not fall within related party transaction and none of RIL's promoter / promoter group / group companies have interest in Future101," RIL said.

At 10:44 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 999.60, up Rs 9.55, or 0.96 percent on the BSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd, which owns Reliance Jio, is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.