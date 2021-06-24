MARKET NEWS

RIL shares trade lower even as 44th AGM is underway

In the last ten years, shares of RIL saw mixed trends on the day of the company's AGM, reacting to the company's announcements, falling on six occasions, while rising on the rest of AGM days.

Moneycontrol News
June 24, 2021 / 03:14 PM IST

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) traded about a percent lower while the company's 44th annual general meeting (AGM) was underway.

The company's Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that the company's performance continued to be outstanding even during such a challenging time.

"Our consolidated revenue was nearly Rs 540,000 crore, with a sharp increase from our consumer businesses. Our consolidated EBITDA was nearly Rs 98,000 crore, and almost 50% of the EBITDA was contributed by consumer businesses," he said.

Shares of the company were down 1.32 percent apiece at rs 2176 on BSE at 1450 hours.

Track Reliance AGM 2021 LIVE updates here

Also read: Here is how the stock performed on the company's AGM day in last 10 years

Disclaimer: MoneyControl is a part of the Network18 group. Network18 is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
Moneycontrol News
first published: Jun 24, 2021 03:14 pm

