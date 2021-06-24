RIL shares trade lower even as 44th AGM is underway

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) traded about a percent lower while the company's 44th annual general meeting (AGM) was underway.

The company's Chairman Mukesh Ambani said that the company's performance continued to be outstanding even during such a challenging time.

"Our consolidated revenue was nearly Rs 540,000 crore, with a sharp increase from our consumer businesses. Our consolidated EBITDA was nearly Rs 98,000 crore, and almost 50% of the EBITDA was contributed by consumer businesses," he said.

Shares of the company were down 1.32 percent apiece at rs 2176 on BSE at 1450 hours.

In the last ten years, shares of RIL saw mixed trends on the day of the company's AGM, reacting to the company's announcements, falling on six occasions, while rising on the rest of AGM days.

