RIL share price rises over a percent; here's why Morgan Stanley is overweight on the stock

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) extended their upward march as they climbed over a percent in the morning trade to Rs 2,453 on BSE on September 7. If the stock ends the day in the green, it will be its fifth consecutive session of gains.

The stock made a fresh peak of Rs 2,479.85 on September 6 after its subsidiary Reliance Strategic Business Ventures (RSBVL) acquired 2,28,42,654 equity shares of Rs 10 each of Strand Life Sciences for a cash consideration of Rs 393 crore.

Global financial firm Morgan Stanley has an "overweight" view on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,269.

In its report on September 5, Morgan Stanley said RIL's acquisition of a stake in Strand Life Sciences adds another stack to its digital health ecosystem plans.

"RIL has announced the acquisition of a 57 percent stake in Strand Life for Rs 390 crore, and plans to invest a further Rs 160 crore by March 2023, taking its total stake to nearly 80.3 percent," Morgan Stanley said.

Strand Life Sciences is a genomics-based research and diagnostics company that provides genomics solutions for drug discovery research to pharmaceutical and biotech companies, with, as per Morgan Stanley, nearly 2,000 customers globally.

Its access to genomics data with clinical and phenotypic data support enables solutions for complex diseases at the genetic/molecular level and facilitates research in personalised healthcare. Strand Life Sciences reported revenue of Rs 88.7 crore and a profit of Rs 8.48 crore in FY21, Morgan Stanley said.

In the past four years, RIL has completed $4 billion in acquisitions, with 11 percent in retail, 81 percent in TMT (technology, media and telecom), and 5 percent in energy, Morgan Stanley said.

The execution of JioMart, rising market share and reduced competitive intensity in the Indian telecom industry and improvement in core energy margins are the risks to upside for the stock, Morgan Stanley said.

On the other hand, risks to downside include a potential ban on single-use plastic that could hurt margins in the medium term, lower utilisation of recently started downstream energy projects and delay in monetisation of its energy and telecom assets, said Morgan Stanley.

The above report is compiled from information available on public platforms. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.