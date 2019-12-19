RIL share price ends at record closing high; m-cap rises to Rs 10.17 lakh cr

Shares of Reliance Industries ended at record closing high with market capitalisation of more than Rs 10.17 lakh crore on December 19 amid buying interest.

The stock closed above 1,600 levels for the first time, rising 1.87 percent to Rs 1,605.15 on the BSE. Its intraday record high stood at Rs 1,615, up 2.5 percent.

The rally could be on the comments of Sunil Mittal, chairman of Bharti Airtel, who said that average revenue per user (ARPU) is expected to increase to Rs 300 per month in future.

He was talking to media after various industrialists met Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Delhi on December 19 adding that tariffs were too low compared to investments.

On December 18, Raamdeo Agrawal, Joint MD at Motilal Oswal told CNBC-TV18 that next five years will be fantastic for telecom space and average revenue per user (ARPU) can go from current Rs 125 to Rs 250 and 60-70 percent of that goes to EBITDA. Hence, top telecom stocks will rally more from current levels.

He further added, "Reliance Industries is very interesting case, invested more than Rs 3 lakh crore in capex in Jio and Retail. The outcome of these things will help the company maintain leadership."

In fact, the oil-retail-to-telecom major was the biggest wealth creator after a gap of seven years, Motilal Oswal said in its Wealth Creation report on December 18.

"The Rs 5.6-lakh crore created by Reliance is the highest ever so far by a huge margin," it added.

The stock rallied from Rs 440 levels to Rs 1,605 currently during six-year period and it became the first company on Dalal Street to cross Rs 10 lakh crore in market-cap, largely backed by consumer businesses, including retail and Jio.

After tariff hike by the company earlier this month, Edelweiss believes Reliance Jio is best placed as on one hand it will benefit from the tariff hike and on the other, it will continue to gain feature phone subscribers from Bharti and Idea by virtue of its lucrative offer on Jiophone and relatively better network in rural areas.

"We are building in tariff hike of around 6 percent in Q4FY20, following which we expect a gradual rise in ARPUs over the next three years. We expect Jio's aggregate ARPU to be lower than that of its competitors in FY23 given the change in revenue mix in favour of low ARPU feature phone subscribers. The ARPU works out to Rs 175 in FY23, up around 46 percent over calculated ARPU of Rs 120 in Q2FY20," the brokerage said in its December 6 note.

On the positive front, Edelweiss estimated Jio's subscriber base to expand to 518.2 million, from 355.2 million in Q2FY20, bolstered by a jump in feature phone subscribers by 70 million to 122 million in FY23.

"We remain positive on Reliance Jio led by no significant payout with respect to AGR-related dues, tariff hikes and favourable position in the feature phone segment," the brokerage said.