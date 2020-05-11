App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : May 11, 2020 10:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL share price climbs over 3%, looks to extend gains into 5th consecutive session

Reliance Industries has been gaining after it secured three back-to-back investment deals for its Jio Platforms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price jumped more than 3 percent in the morning trade on BSE on May 11, looking to extend its winning streak into the fifth consecutive session.

The oil-to-retail major has been gaining after brokerages and analysts reacted positively on Reliance Industries’ Jio Platforms securing three back-to-back deals.

The three investments in Jio Platforms are expected to fast-track RIL’s target of emerging net debt-free on a net cash basis by March 2021.

Close

On April 22, Facebook announced its decision to invest Rs 43,574 crore in Jio Platforms for a 9.99 percent stake.

related news

Silver Lake on May 4 said it would invest Rs 5,655.75 crore for a 1.15 percent stake at an equity value of Rs 4.90 lakh crore. Four days later, Vista Equity Partners picked a 2.32 percent stake for Rs 11,367 crore.

Overall, experts remain bullish on the stock given its current and expected growth in telecom and digital business and the company’s deleveraging plan. They feel the deal with Facebook will boost Reliance Retail's business and help RIL grow much faster.

On April 30, RIL announced India's biggest rights issue of Rs 53,125 crore at Rs 1,257 per share.

In a BSE filing on May 9, the company announced May 14 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of the rights issue.

At 1010 hours, the stock was trading 2.47 percent up at Rs 1,600.40 on BSE.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 11, 2020 10:38 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India's coronavirus trajectory | A closer look at the situation in worst-affected states

India's coronavirus trajectory | A closer look at the situation in worst-affected states

Men have higher blood levels of coronavirus gateway molecule than women: Study

Men have higher blood levels of coronavirus gateway molecule than women: Study

Warehousing absorption at 6 million square feet in Q12020; recovery in sight for logistics, manufacturing

Warehousing absorption at 6 million square feet in Q12020; recovery in sight for logistics, manufacturing

most popular

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

5 key points to know about Jio Platforms-Vista Equity Partners deal

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

COVID-19 crisis: Avoid using your credit card to pay rent

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Uber loses $2.9 billion, offloads bike and scooter business

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.