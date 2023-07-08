RIL sets July 20 as record date for Reliance Strategic Investments demerger

Mukesh Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries (RIL) has fixed July 20 as the record date for the purpose of determining the equity shareholders who are entitled to receive shares of Reliance Strategic Investments.

Under the scheme of arrangement, Reliance Strategic Investments will allot one fully paid-up equity share of RSIL of face value of Rs 10 each, for every one share of Reliance Industries as of the record date. RSIL will then be renamed as Jio Financial Services (JFSL).

The conglomerate also announced that Hitesh Kumar Sethi will head the new entity as managing director and chief executive officer. The appointment is for a period of three years and is subject to the Reserve Bank of India’s approval.

Moreover, former Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi has been appointed as additional director on the board of RSIL. Mehrishi was also the 13th Comptroller and Auditor General of India. Former MD and CEO of Punjab National Bank Sunil Mehta has also been appointed as an additional director on the board.

Additionally, Isha Ambani and Anshuman Thakur have been appointed as non-executive directors.

On July 7, the diversified conglomerate also announced that Reliance Retail’s board has approved reduction of the equity share capital to the extent held by shareholders other than its promoter and holding company, namely, Reliance Retail Ventures.

Foreign broking firm Macquarie had noted earlier that Jio Financial will have a significant advantage over other NBFCs due to its deep-pocketed parentage, AAA credit rating, strong and well-capitalised balance sheet, very large distribution footprint and strong ability to attract top-notch talent.

Upon such reduction, these shares held by such shareholders shall stand cancelled and extinguished. A consideration of Rs 1,362 per share, determined on the basis of valuation obtained from two reputed independent registered valuers, will be paid towards the capital reduction.

