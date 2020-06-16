RIL rights shares can be bought up to Rs 680 with target of Rs 760-800: Axis Securities

Reliance Industries rights issue, which got listed on June 15, with a premium of about 7 percent is still a good buy for an upside target towards Rs 800, Axis Securities said in a report.

The rights shares present a very interesting option to participate in the company's equity because of the staggered payment plan divided into three tranches of 25 percent at the time of application (already paid), 25 percent in May 2021, and the remaining 50 percent in November 2021.

Thus, the currently paid Rs 314.25 will behave like a call option to buy RIL shares at Rs 1,257. The current market price of RIL of Rs 1,588 based on the closing of June 12, the option is deep in the money long-dated call option.

Deep in the money options will typically have a Delta of 1 which means the Rs 1 change in underlying movement will result in option price also moving up by Rs 1, explained the report.

However, the Rs 1 change in RIL share price and Rs 1 change in option price is not the same change in investment value. The percentage change in option (read RIL rights issue price) will be ~2.5x.

Considering the 25 percent paid amounting to Rs 314.5 and in the money of Rs 331 (Difference of Rs 1588 and 1257), the option can open at Rs 645. The returns on this investment will depend on the target price of Reliance Industries.

Our May 2021 target price for RIL is at Rs 1,700 based on the current deals of various entities - this entails an upside of 7 percent for the common stock, but the intrinsic value for the rights over the next 10 months will translate to Rs 760 implying an upside of 17 percent from the expected listing price of Rs 645.

“We believe the arbitrageurs will seize this opportunity but considering the strong position of RIL today, the target price can move up further, opening up further upside for the rights issue,” added the report.

Axis Securities is of the view that the initial trade could be to sell the RIL shares and Buy the rights but this opportunity will be quickly seized by the arbitrageurs.

However, fundamentally, considering the strong franchise of RIL, the rights issue can be bought up to Rs 680 with a target price of Rs 760-800 before the next tranche of payment (May 2021), it said.