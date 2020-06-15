RIL rights issue nearly doubles investors' money on listing day

The partly paid-up rights equity shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) listed at Rs 690 on the NSE on June 15, which translates into a premium of about 74 percent from the intrinsic value of Rs 397, CNBC-TV18 reported.

The RIL rights issue, which opened on May 20, gave investors nearly the same opportunity – the chance to make about 80 percent returns, it said.

The intrinsic value is based on RIL’s Friday closing price of Rs 1,589 and comes out to be Rs 397.

The partly paid-up scrip hit a high of Rs 710.65 on the exchange.

Shares of Reliance Industries rose more than 80 percent from their March low of Rs 867.43 recorded on March 23, nearly doubling investors’ money in about 3 months.

Most brokerage firms have a buy or an accumulate rating on the stock. The company has become a dominant player in the telecom market and is on track to become a net debt-free company ahead of its March 2021 deadline.

Angel Broking, which has an Accumulate rating on RIL, has a target price of Rs 1,748. In a report said that Reliance Industries (RIL) is India’s largest company with a dominant presence in Refining, Petrochemicals, Telecom and Retail businesses.

“Telecom business to witness robust growth over next few years due to tariff hikes and shift of subscribers from Vodafone Idea to other telecom players,” it said.

RIL, the oil-to-retail-to-telecom conglomerate, has now sold 22.38 percent stake in Jio and collected Rs 104,326.65 crore from some of the world’s top technology investors in the largest continuous fundraising by a company anywhere in the world.

