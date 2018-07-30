RIL rallies 2% as brokerage firms raise target price after Q1 results

Reliance Industries (RIL) rallied over 2 percent in morning trade on Monday, after the oil & gas major reported healthy numbers for the June quarter, led by strong performance in the petchem, Jio, and retail segments.

Most brokerages have maintained their rating but raised their 12-month target price on RIL. Edelweiss has the most aggressive target of Rs 1457 on RIL which translates into an upside of 29 percent from current levels.

The stock has already rallied over 20 percent for the year 2018 and over 35 percent in the last one year.

The Oil & Gas major, RIL reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,485 crore for the quarter ended June 30 which was slightly lower than estimates. Consolidated revenue during the quarter increased 10.1 percent sequentially to Rs 1.29 lakh crore, backed by growth across the board.

Increase in revenue is primarily on account of higher realizations of refining and petrochemical products led by 49 percent YoY increase in Brent oil price. “Increased revenues also reflect higher volumes with start-up and stabilization of petrochemicals projects,” said the release.

Refining margins were soft, in line with global trends, but record volumes in the petrochemical segment more than compensated for it. Retail too saw yet another quarter of robust growth.

Jio continued to post strong revenue growth, along with an improvement in operating profitability during the quarter. Reliance telecom venture Reliance Jio reported a net profit of Rs 612 crore for the quarter ended June which was higher than most analyst estimates.

Here’s how brokerages firms reacted post-RIL Q1 results:

Edelweiss: Buy| Raise target price to Rs 1,457 from Rs 1,201

Edelweiss maintains a buy rating on Reliance Industries post Q1 results but raised its target price to Rs 1457 from Rs 1201 earlier. RIL reported another robust petchem show.

Gasifier stabilization is also underway. Jio was surprisingly steady ARPUs. On the other hand, retail - revenue, and margins surge.

“With the commissioning of mega core projects, expect FCF to turnaround. At current price, the stock trades at an undemanding,” said the report.

MOSL: Buy| Raise target price to Rs 1301 from Rs 1211

MOSL maintains a buy rating on RIL post Q1 results but raised its target price to Rs 1301 from Rs 1211 earlier. The Petchem business drove standalone profitability for RIL.

Jio surprises again in Q1. The consolidated EBITDA exceeded estimates on the back of Jio and retail operational performance. MOSL was positively surprised by Jio’s stellar ARPU despite aggressive pricing.

Nomura: Buy | Target Rs 1220

Nomura maintains a buy rating on RIL with a target price of Rs 1220. The company reported strong Q1 results with Petchem/Jio/Retail doing better than estimates.

Jio continues to surprise with strong numbers. Nomura expects consolidated EBITDA/Net Profit to grow at a CAGR of 34%/27% over FY18-20. It also expects the pace of capex to slow in coming quarters.

