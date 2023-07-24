RIL Q1 Profit: Brokerages remain bullish, say numbers in-line

Motilal Oswal also said the consumer business has been a mixed bag with retail seeing moderate growth during the quarter but it is likely to witness gains from the Future group footprint.

Analysts continue to be bullish on Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) even though the telecom-to-oil conglomerate reported a fall in revenue and profit growth in the June quarter, with some even raising the target price.

The Mukesh Ambani-led company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 18,258 crore in the first quarter of the current financial year, down 5.9 percent from the year-ago period. Muted performance in oil-to-chemicals (O2C) partly offset the strong growth in consumer-facing businesses. Higher finance cost and depreciation also weighed on the bottomline.

Revenue declined to Rs 2.31 lakh crore from Rs 2.42 lakh crore in the year-ago period as oil-to-chemicals segment sales declined, tracking weakness in crude prices.

In-line numbers

Analysts said the numbers were largely in line with their expectations.

Jefferies said earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) were in keeping with estimates. The brokerage house added that though the retail business’ growth disappointed, margins improved.

According to the brokerage, Jio’s tariff hike delay led it to cut FY24/25 EBITDA estimates by 6-4 percent. “Risk-reward is balanced after the recent rally,” it said, adding it has a “buy” rating with target at Rs 2,935.

Jio Platforms’ profit at Rs 5,098 crore increased 12.5 percent on-year, with average revenue per user rising 2.8 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 180.5 a month.

Jio Platforms houses RIL’s telecom and digital businesses.

Reliance Retail recorded an 18.8 percent YoY growth in profit at Rs 2,448 crore led by growth in grocery, consumer electronics (excluding devices) and fashion & lifestyle.

‘Multiple potential catalysts’

Saying that RIL’s operating income was steady, JP Morgan said the stock offers multiple potential catalysts over next 18 months. It raised FY24-25 EBITDA estimate by 1.5-4.1 percent but cut EPS by 5.4-2.9 percent for the period due to higher applicable tax rate.

The brokerage has an “overweight” rating on the stock and has raised the target price to Rs 3,040.

Revenue from the O2C business, the biggest division of RIL, stood at Rs 1.33 lakh crore in Q1FY24, a YoY drop of 17.7 percent on account of the sharp reduction in crude oil prices and lower price realisation of downstream products.

Macquarie, which has an “underperform” rating with target at Rs 2,100 a share, said the company’s earnings were subdued with lower margin in cyclical O2C business, which was a drag.

Retail therapy

Motilal Oswal said the consumer business was a mixed bag, with retail seeing moderate growth but would likely gain from the Future group footprint.

Growth in telecom would continue to soften with higher base and lower probability of tariff hikes in the near term as well as intensifying 5G spends, it added.

“Using SOTP (sum of the parts), we value the refining and petrochemical segment at 7.5x FY25E EV/EBITDA to arrive at a valuation of Rs 904/share for standalone business. We ascribe an equity valuation of Rs 750/share to RJio and Rs 1,500/share to Reliance Retail. Similarly, valuation of the New energy has been arrived at its BV implying a price of Rs 16/share,” Motilal Oswal’s analysts wrote in a report.

The brokerage reiterated its “buy” call and raised the target to Rs 2,935.

At 9.20 am, Reliance Industries’ stock was trading at Rs 2,477 on BSE, down 0.25 percent from the previous close.

