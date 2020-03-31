App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 07:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

RIL once again overtakes TCS to become the most valued firm

Shares of RIL zoomed 7.76 percent to close at Rs 1,112.45 on Tuesday, while TCS rose 2.64 percent to Rs 1,823.05.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Tuesday surpassed TCS to grab the title of most valued firm by market capitalisation. At close of trade, the market capitalisation (m-cap) of RIL was Rs 7,05,211.81 crore, which was Rs 21,133.32 crore more than that of Tata Consultancy Services' Rs 6,84,078.49 crore valuation on the BSE.

Shares of RIL zoomed 7.76 percent to close at Rs 1,112.45 on Tuesday, while TCS rose 2.64 percent to Rs 1,823.05.

On March 27, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) had reclaimed its status as the country's most valued firm by market valuation.

Close

Both TCS and RIL have in the past also competed with each other for the rank of number one company by m-cap.

The m-cap figures of companies change daily with the movement in their stock prices.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 07:45 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Reliance Industries Limited #TCS

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.