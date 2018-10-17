RIL net profit at Rs 9,516 crore; top 10 takeaways from Q2 results

Reliance Industries Ltd reported a mixed bag of results for the quarter ended September on Wednesday. Although, the company delivered robust operating performance for the quarter despite macro headwinds.

The stock closed 1.2 percent lower on Wednesday ahead of the results. However, on a year-to-date basis, the stock has risen nearly 27 percent.

Here is a list of top 10 takeaways from RIL Q2 results:

Net Profit:

The oil & gas major reported a net profit of Rs 9,516 crore for the quarter ended September which was slightly lower than the CNBC-TV18 estimate of Rs 9,710 crore. However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, net profit rose by 17.3 percent. RIL reported a net profit of Rs 8,109 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

Total Revenues:

Total revenues increased by 54.5 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 1,56,291 crore which was higher than a CNBC-TV18 poll of Rs 1,38,000 crore. RIL reported revenues of Rs 1,01,169 crore in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.

“Increase in revenue is primarily on account of higher price realizations of petrochemical and refinery products led by 44.5 percent increase in Brent crude price. Increased revenues also reflect higher volumes with the commissioning and ramp-up of new petrochemical facilities,” said the RIL press release.

Gross Refining Margin (GRM):

RIL’s gross refining margin (GRM)—what the company earns from turning every barrel of crude oil into fuel— came in higher than expected at $9.5/bbl compared to $12/bbl seen in the year-ago period. RIL reported GRMs of $10.5/bbl in the previous quarter. GRMs for the September quarter stood at $9.5/bbl, outperforming Singapore complex margins by $3.4/bbl.

Organised Retail Business:

Retail business continues to outperform in Q2 as well. Revenue for the September quarter grew by 121.5 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 32,436 crore from Rs 14,646 crore while on a QoQ basis, it saw a growth of 25.3 percent.

Segment EBIT rose by an unprecedented 272.5 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 1,244 crore from Rs 334 crore while on a QoQ basis it witnessed a growth of 16.4 percent demonstrating strong operating profit during the quarter. Retail now has 9,146 stores with reach across 5,800+ towns and cities.

Digital Service Business (JIO):

The standalone net profit for Jio stood at Rs 681 crore which was lower than the CNBC-TV18 estimate of Rs 760 crore. Jio has accelerated its pace of subscriber additions further with net addition during the quarter of 37 million. ARPU during the quarter of Rs 131.7 per subscriber per month.

Operating Profit:

Operating profit before other income and depreciation increased by 35.6 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 21,108 crore from Rs 15,565 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Record operating performance was led by significant volume growth and margin improvement in petrochemicals business and multi-fold growth in contribution from Retail and Digital Services businesses.

Hathway Cable:

Hathway Cable has announced the issuance of preferential shares to Reliance Jio at a premium of 10 percent to Wednesday's closing price, approving raising up to Rs 2,940 crore via preferential allotment to Jio.

Hence the company will issue 90.8 crore shares to Reliance Jio at Rs 32.35 per share, which will be resulted into the acquisition of 51.34 percent stake in the company by Jio.

Den Networks:

Reliance Jio will acquire 66 percent stake in Den Networks through the primary investment of Rs 2,045 crore via a preferential issue and secondary purchase of Rs 245 crore from the existing promoters.

Petrochemicals Business:

The September quarter revenues from the Petrochemicals segment increased by 56.2 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 43,745 crore due to increase in volumes and price realizations.

Petrochemicals segment EBIT was at a record level of Rs 8,120 crore ($ 1.1 billion) supported by strong YoY volume growth led by successful stabilization of the world’s largest ROGC, its downstream units, and new PX facility.

The sharp increase in segment performance also reflects improvement in the integrated polyester chain margins partly offset by the softer polymer margins.

Oil and Gas (Exploration & Production) Business:

The September quarter revenue for the Oil & Gas segment decreased by 12 percent on a YoY basis to Rs 1,322 crore. The segment EBIT stood at (480) crore which got impacted by lower volumes due to natural decline.

On a YoY basis, domestic production declined by 25.5 percent to 15.3 Bcfe and production in US Shale operations declined by 31.4 percent to 23.8 Bcfe. The US Shale unit realization was $ 4.06/MCFe, up 0.2 percent on a QoQ basis with Henry Hub prices.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.