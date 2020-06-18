App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 03:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL hits fresh record high with market-cap of over Rs 11 lakh crore

Reliance Industries partly paid up rights shares were also in demand, making a fresh 52-week high of Rs 734.50 today.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries hit a fresh record high of Rs 1,653.75 on the National Stock Exchange June 18, rising more than 2 percent intraday. The oil-telecom-to-retail major crossed Rs 11 lakh crore mark in market-capitalisation, retaining the top slot.

The stock has gained 88 percent from its March lows and is the biggest gainer among Nifty50 stocks on the back of Jio Platforms' stake sale deals with global technology investors and partners. It was quoting at Rs 1,647.85, up Rs 32.50 or 2.01 percent with a market capitalisation of Rs 11,14,250.41 crore at 14:35 hours IST.

So far, Jio Platforms has raised Rs 1,04,326.95 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG and L Catterton since April 22, 2020.

Close

L Catterton, one of the world's largest consumer focused private equity firms, was the latest one to invest Rs 1,894.50 crore in Jio Platforms for 0.39 percent stake and was the 10th investor in Jio Platforms.

related news

Jio Platforms, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries partly paid-up rights shares were also in demand, making a fresh 52-week high of Rs 734.50 today.

The stock was quoting at Rs 732.85, up Rs 34.25, or 4.90 percent on the NSE. Compared to intrinsic value, the stock gained over 77 percent. (the intrinsic value is Reliance Industries share price divided by 4 as eligible shareholders made 1/4th payment (first instalment of Rs 314.25) for rights shares).

The second instalment of Rs 314.25 will be paid in May 2021 and the rest Rs 628.50 will be paid in November 2021.

Disclaimer: "Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol."

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 03:11 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 crisis | Resumption of local units, imports from China ease supply shortage of Vitamin C tablets

COVID-19 crisis | Resumption of local units, imports from China ease supply shortage of Vitamin C tablets

COVID-19 impact | India's economy to contract by 4% in FY21, says ADB

COVID-19 impact | India's economy to contract by 4% in FY21, says ADB

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Exclusive | Chinese hackers may target Indian companies amid border standoff, says intelligence firm

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Coronavirus impact | Colleges, universities can now offer 40% of their course online

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.