App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 09:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

RIL goes past TCS to become most valued firm by m-cap

Shares of RIL rose by 2.09 percent to settle at Rs 1,163.65 while that of TCS ended 0.64 percent higher at Rs 1,961.70 on the BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries again surpassed IT major TCS to become the country's most valued firm by market valuation.

At close of trade on October 16, RIL's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 7,37,576.57 crore on the BSE, which was Rs 1,471.26 crore more than that of Tata Consultancy Services' Rs 7,36,105.31 crore valuation.

Shares of RIL rose by 2.09 percent to settle at Rs 1,163.65 while that of TCS ended 0.64 percent higher at Rs 1,961.70 on the BSE.

Both, RIL and TCS have been competing with each other for the most valued company status.

RIL and TCS are followed by HDFC Bank (Rs 5,41,370.18 crore m-cap), ITC (Rs 3,45,918.24 crore) and HUL (Rs 3,34,297.56 crore) in the top five list.

The m-cap data of companies changes daily with stock price movement.

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 09:17 pm

tags #Market news #Reliance Industries Limited #TCS

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.