RIL gains 1% on report of Jio becoming second-largest telco by revenue market share

Shares of Reliance Industries rose 1 percent on Monday morning as investors cheered good revenue data for its telecom business, Reliance Jio. The stock has also hit a fresh 52-week high.

The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 1,291.85 and an intraday low of Rs 1,280.00.

According to a report in The Economic Times, the firm is now the second-largest company by revenue market share. It has now pipped Vodafone India.

The report further added that strong performance in rural mobile markets and competitive pricing aided the performance.

The company’s revenue market share (RMS) rose to 22.4 percent for the June quarter, the publication reported, citing data from the telecom regulator.

Meanwhile, Vodafone India’s RMS fell to 19.3%, while Idea Cellular’s share too shrank to 15.4%. Bharti Airtel’s RMS is currently the leader, with RMS of 31.7%.

Additionally, the company is in the news for expansion of its stake in Genesis Colors as well. In a filing to the exchanges, the company said that Reliance Brands, its subsidiary, purchased an additional 3.07% equity holding in Genesis Colors Limited (GCL) for about Rs. 8.32 crore, taking its total stake in GCL to 49.46%.

No regulatory approvals were required for the said acquisition of shares. The investment does not fall within related party transaction and none of RIL’s promoter / promoter group / group companies have interest in GCL, the company further added in the statement.

