you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RIL doubled investor wealth since March 23; market-cap crosses Rs 11 lakh crore

The oil-telecom-to-retail major also became the first listed company to cross Rs 11 lakh crore in market capitalisation.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Industries became a major wealth creator among Nifty stocks during the lockdown period as it doubled investors' wealth since March 23.

The oil-telecom-to-retail major also become the first listed company to cross Rs 11-lakh-crore in market capitalisation.

And the all credit goes to its telecom business Jio Platforms which helped Reliance raise more than Rs 1.15 lakh crore in just 58 days.

The stock touched a record high of Rs 1,750 today, rising 5.7 percent intraday and 101.7 percent from its March 23's low of Rs 867.43, especially after Mukesh Ambani in a statement said he has fulfilled his promise to the shareholders by making Reliance net debt-free much before target of March 31, 2021.

Reliance Chairman and Managing Director, in company's AGM last year, had assured the shareholders that Reliance will become a net-debt free company before March 31, 2021.

"We have a very clear roadmap to becoming a zero net debt company within the next 18 months that is by March 31, 2021," he had said.

The stock was quoting at Rs 1,745.95, up Rs 89.70 or 5.42 percent on the National Stock Exchange, with a market capitalisation of Rs 11,05,528.56 crore, at 14:24 hours IST.

Reliance Industries has raised over Rs 1,68,818 crore in just 58 days through investments in Jio Platforms by global tech investors (Rs 1,15,693.95 crore) and rights issue of Rs 53,124.20 crore.

"The combined capital raised has no precedence globally in such a short time. Both of these are also unprecedented in Indian corporate history and have set new benchmarks. This is even more remarkable that this was achieved amidst a global lockdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," said the company in its BSE filing.

Along with the stake sale to BP in the petro-retail JV, the total fund raise is in excess of Rs 1.75 lakh crore, it added.

"Our net-debt was Rs 1,61,035 crore, as on March 31, 2020. With these investments, RIL has become net debt-free," Reliance said.

Jio Platforms has raised Rs 1,15,693.95 crore from leading global investors including Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, ADIA, TPG, L Catterton and PIF since April 22, 2020, against stake of 24.70 percent.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund's investment marks the end of Jio Platforms' current phase of induction of financial partners.

"We have received strong interest from strategic and financial investors in our consumer businesses, Jio and Reliance Retail. We will induct leading global partners in these businesses in the next few quarters, and move towards listing of both these companies within the next five years," Mukesh Ambani said.

"With these initiatives, I have no doubt that your company will have one of the strongest balance sheets in the world," he added.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries partly paid up rights shares were locked in 10 percent upper circuit at Rs 812.90 following the end of debt reduction plan, with trading volumes of over 49 lakh shares.

Disclaimer: "Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd which publishes Moneycontrol."

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 03:02 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Reliance Industries

