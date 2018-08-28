RIL continues strong momentum, hits Rs 1,300 apiece; stock up over 40% this year

Riding on positive momentum in the past few sessions, shares of Reliance Industries clocked a new milestone, hitting Rs 1,300 apiece on Tuesday. The index heavyweight has seen a smashing run in 2018, rising over 40 percent on a year to date basis.

The stock on Monday had risen a percent on the back of good revenue market share (RMS) data for June quarter, which showed Jio replacing Vodafone India to become the second-largest telco by RMS.

The company’s revenue market share (RMS) rose to 22.4 percent for the June quarter, the publication reported, citing data from the telecom regulator.

Meanwhile, Vodafone India’s RMS fell to 19.3%, while Idea Cellular’s share, too, shrank to 15.4%. Bharti Airtel’s RMS is currently the leader, with RMS of 31.7%.

Most recently, the market capitalisation of Reliance Industries touched Rs 8 lakh crore on the BSE as well.

The huge upmove in the stock has been visible especially after the company laid out big plans at its annual general meeting (AGM), including the launch of its fibre-to-the-home service, GigaFiber.

The stock surpassed m-cap of Rs 7 lakh crore on July 13, 2018. The company on July 12 crossed the $100-billion market capitalisation mark for the first time in the last 10 years. IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation had in May surged past Rs 7 lakh crore.

It also had a good streak of results as the Mukesh Ambani-owned company started the financial year 2018-19 with first quarter consolidated profit at Rs 9,485 crore, which grew by 0.3 percent compared to Rs 9,459 crore in the previous quarter. The year-on-year bottomline growth was 4.5 percent.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter increased 10.1 percent sequentially (up 42 percent YoY) to Rs 1.29 lakh crore. The growth was primarily on account of higher realisations of refining and petrochemical products led by 49 percent YoY increase in Brent oil price.

“RIL has completed USD 18 billion investment in petrochemicals expansion and petcoke gasification plant which has already yielding result in terms of strong volume growth and margin expansion. Once petcoke gasification plant would ramp-up fully (expected by end FY19), we may see USD 2/bbl of GRM expansion," Sudeep Anand, Head - Institutional Equity Research at IDBI Capital had told Moneycontrol.

"Overall, its petrochemicals profit is likely to touch to Rs 29,300 crore in FY20 compared to Rs 13,000 crore in FY17… We expect gross refining margin would remain strong in medium to long term. Further, strong growth in its retail business profits is likely to be maintained on higher consumption growth in India. Also, on Jio side, the company’s strong net subscriber addition and entry to Enterprise and Fiber-to-Home business would augment its profitability,” he added.

The stock has gained 15 percent in the past one month, while in the past three days, it rose 2 percent. At 09:48 hrs Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 1,297.10, up Rs 5.50, or 0.43 percent, on the BSE. It touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,304.30.

