RIL and its partly-paid up stocks hit new highs; overall m-cap tops Rs 16.5 lakh crore

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) and Reliance Industries Partly Paid (PP) climbed about 2 percent and 3 percent, respectively, to hit new highs of Rs 2,360 and Rs 1,461.60, respectively, in the morning trade on BSE on September 14.

The market-capitalisation (m-cap) of RIL now stands above Rs 15.8 lakh crore while that of RIL PP stock is above Rs 61,000 crore. The cumulative m-cap of RIL and RIL PP now stands at about Rs 16.5 lakh crore.

RIL became the first Indian company to surpass the market capitalisation of $200 billion on September 10. The oil-to-telecom conglomerate now ranks 44th in terms of valuations globally.

The company is expanding its retail business and lining up a posse of global investors to take on rivals such as e-commerce giant Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart in India’s fast-growing online retail market.

Private equity giant Silver Lake Partners will invest Rs 7,500 crore in the retail unit of India’s Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) Reliance Retail.

This investment comes close on the heels of RIL's minority stake purchase in Kishore Biyani-led Future Group through its subsidiary Reliance Retail.

Shares of the company have been in the green since September 7.

