RIL allots NCDs worth Rs 3,600 crore on private placement basis

Reliance Industries (RIL), on May 20, announced that it had allotted 36,000 unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) worth Rs 3,600 crore.

In a regulatory filing on May 20, the company said it had, on May 19, 2020, "allotted 36,000 unsecured redeemable non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10,00,000 each, aggregating Rs 3,600 crore (PPD series N Debentures), issued on private placement basis."

The tenor of the debenture is 3 years, 4 months, 2 days from the date of allotment and the date of maturity or the redemption date is September 21, 2023.

The redemption amount is Rs 10 lakh per debenture payable on the redemption date.

The credit rating for the NCD is “CRISIL AAA/ Stable” by CRISIL and “CARE AAA/Stable” by CARE Ratings, the company said.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries' mega rights issue opened on May 20 for the subscription for existing shareholders.

The company proposed to raise Rs 53,125 crore through its biggest ever rights issue which will close on June 3, 2020, while the ratio is one rights issue share for every 15 equity shares held by existing shareholders as on record date (May 14).

