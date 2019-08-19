App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

RIL again becomes most valued firm by market valuation

RIL shares have gained ground since the announcement of a host of investor-friendly proposals at its annual general meeting held early last week.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on August 19 raced past TCS to become the country's most valued firm by market valuation. At close of trade on Monday, RIL's market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 8,19,073.62 crore, which is Rs 7,226.43 crore more than that of Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) m-cap of Rs 8,11,847.19 crore on the BSE.

Shares of RIL rose by 1.15 per cent to close at Rs 1,292.10 on the BSE, while those of TCS closed flat at Rs 2,163.55.

RIL shares have gained ground since the announcement of a host of investor-friendly proposals at its annual general meeting held early last week.

Close

Since August 9, RIL shares have gone up by over 11 per cent.

related news

RIL and TCS have in the past also competed with each other for the number one position in terms of market capitalisation.

In the domestic m-cap ranking, RIL was at number one position followed by TCS, HDFC Bank (Rs 6,03,371.38 crore), HUL (Rs 3,94,145.32 crore) and HDFC (Rs 3,64,763.82 crore) in the top-five list.

The m-cap figure of companies changes daily with stock price movement.

Disclaimer: “Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.”

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months at 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 19, 2019 06:55 pm

tags #Business #Market news #Reliance Industries Ltd #TCS

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.