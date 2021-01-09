Ride the trend as churn at the top likely to continue

Kanpur Plastipack | Company incorporated wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) - Bright Choice Venture.

The Nifty's heroics on January 8 clearly shows that its glorious sprint is not about to end. During the week, intraday corrections were short-lived as the index recorded yet another peak of 14,367 and was trading well above the support of three-digit Gann number of 139(00). A shift in orbit on the upside will be recorded once the Nifty confirms a move above three-digit Gann number of 145(00).

The pattern of higher highs and lows, up-sloping rising moving averages and the index moving north with the breadth hovering around overbought terrain are common traits in a bullish market. Till the index doesn't show lower peaks & lows and breakdown below critical moving averages, we continue to believe that it's not broken till its broken. So, ride the trend as action of sector churning is likely to be a dominant theme.

Different leaders have emerged in the last three months of the Nifty's upmove. Within the index biggies (top 10 stocks), Reliance Industries has underperformed the most. The ratio chart of Reliance/Nifty has been moving south since September 2020, clearly showing that it is not participating in the recent upmove. While HDFC has turned out to be the flagbearer in the recent rally. The ratio of HDFC/Nifty has advanced by over 20 percent, displaying outperformance against the Nifty.

The Nifty auto index was among the major mover during the week, rallying by around 5 percent. The daily ratio chart of the Nifty auto/Nifty staged a sharp reversal from the confluence of the support zone.

In December, the auto index underperformed the Nifty but found respite around its 200-DMA. The same coincides with the support of its point of polarity zone. It is observed that the ratio has been providing pullback since June 2020 from this critical MA. We expect pullback in ratio to result in outperformance of auto stocks.

Even auto ancillary stocks participated in the recent rally. Our inter-market studies of customised auto ancillary index indicate that the recent consolidation at the top resulted in the resumption of the prevailing uptrend. The line chart is trading above the down-sloping breakout line and our point and figure (P&F) chart attempted triple top buy B/O, implying an end to the consolidation of the previous one month.

Cement stocks continued their positive run. The whipsaw movement in December 2020 failed to break below the peak of February 2020, as our customised cement index took the support of 50-EMA and bounced back. This week, it confirmed a break above December 2020 peak, resulting in renewed momentum in our customised equal weighted cement index.

The Bank Nifty rallied by around 2.7 percent. Going ahead, it is important that the index holds above 31,500 to continue recent momentum. P&F ratio of the Bank Nifty/Nifty is attempting a break above short-term 45-degree TL & 10-column average.

