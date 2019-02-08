Revised inflation estimates could imply cumulative rate cuts of 50-75 bps in 2019: Kotak

Suvodeep Rakshit

As expected, the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) changed its stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘calibrated tightening’. However, in a somewhat surprised move, the MPC cut repo rate by 25 bps to 6.25 percent.

More than the direction of the policy rate, the focus on growth and a sharp reduction in the inflation estimates came as a surprise.

The MPC expects 4QFY19 CPI inflation to remain subdued at 2.8 percent and has revised down its inflation projections for 1HFY20 to 3.2-3.4 percent (earlier 3.8-4.2%) and 3.9 percent in 3QFY20 with risks broadly balanced (as against upside risks earlier).

MPC noted that the short-term outlook for food inflation remains ‘particularly benign’, despite adverse base effects.

While it briefly expressed caution on the elevated core inflation, it noted that the unusual increase in rural health and education inflation could be a one-off phenomenon.

Most of the past MPC-led policies have been aimed at maintaining price stability. The February policy re-introduced the other aspect of the monetary policy objective, which is growth.

The RBI Act states that “the primary objective of the monetary policy is to maintain price stability while keeping in mind the objective of growth”.

The MPC acknowledged that the output gap has opened up after growth slipped to 7.1 percent in 2QFY19 (8.2% in 1QFY2019).

While the MPC expects the economy to strengthen to 7.4 percent in FY20 (Kotak: 7.2%), it revised its 1HFY20 GDP growth projection downwards to 7.2-7.4 percent (earlier 7.5%), with risks evenly balanced.

MPC noted that despite the improvement in investment activity, it has been supported primarily by public investment. The MPC sees merit in the need to “strengthen private investment activity and buttress private consumption”.

The MPC’s 60-80 bps of the downward revision in 1HFY20 inflation projections and the view on output gap have reignited the possibility of multiple rate cuts going into 2019.

The revised inflation projections could potentially imply cumulative rate cuts of around 50-75 bps over the course of 2019. Our inflation estimates suggest there could be another 25 bps cut in April.

However, we continue to believe that the MPC would be constrained beyond a cumulative 50 bps of a rate cut as we expect inflation to inch over 4 percent in 2HFY20.

Risks to MPC’s inflation projections emanate from volatility in food and fuel prices, monsoon, fiscal slippages, and elevated core inflation.

(The author is Vice-President & Senior Economist at Kotak Institutional Equities)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.