'Retail trading growing in India, has massive potential for growth'

By Ashish Nanda

The unprecedented rally in equities in the last year and lack of other alternative asset classes attracted retail investors to direct equities. So long as the interest rates on Fixed Deposit and Other Debt instruments remain low, investors will continue to search for avenues where returns beat inflation. As a result, more and more people will participate in equity markets which have shown to provide double-digit returns over longer durations.

Post last year’s lockdown, digitalisation levels have increased even further. With the ease of account opening, one can start investing from the comfort of one’s mobile that too from home. The entry of fintech companies offering near-zero brokerage or very low trading fees has also attracted many sections of society to open trading accounts.

The overall volume of retail investors has grown three times s to 1.43 Crore investors. While technology has opened the markets to new participants, millennials are recognising the importance of savings and are attracted to the equity market. These investors are digitally Savvy. In addition to

fuelling a rise in trading volumes, these new-age investors are not only looking at investments as a serious business but also strongly believe in learning the nuances of the market.

As retail participation rose, one more change is visible. Within online trading, stock trading via mobile phones post Covid-19 lockdown has surged. With the increasing penetration of smartphones and affordable data, participation in equity has become even easier. This is helping in getting new investors and traders from Tier 2 & 3 cities.

The share of derivatives in the daily turnover is very high, which has continued with the rise in new trading accounts. Traders feel empowered due to the availability of online trading as it offers transparency and provides real-time price movements. With frequent usage traders get morecomfortable in accessing data and analysing trends and information that helps them in their daily trading activity. In the past traders had to dial several numbers and contact their brokers to execute a trade on time. Internet and mobile-based trading has proved to be a priceless gift for both traders

and investors.

The younger generation is getting more attracted to direct trading and investing as compared to the traditional middle age population, who prefer investing or doing SIPs in mutual funds. Lockdown was an inflection point that has triggered higher participation of new-age investors into direct stocks.

India still continues to be an underpenetrated market with just about 4 percent of the population having Demat accounts as compared to 11 percent in China and more than 32 percent in the USA. Therefore the potential for growth is massive.

With the continuing lockdowns across the country and vaccination drive on full swing, traders both existing and new to trade are finding the digital mode much more engaging and agile. The increase in equity participation augurs well for the economy as it helps newer companies to raise capital and expand business.

While new age investors and traders have been quick to enter the markets amid the run-up in the last one year, it would be interesting to see how they behave if market volatility intensifies in the future. Investors who have not seen any down cycle in the past could be the weak hands in the market. Hopefully, in the long run with more experienced investors could start investing for the long term.

(The author is Joint President Business Head for PCG, Prop Desk, Currency and Commodities Business, Kotak Securities)

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.