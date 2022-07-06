Retail participation sinks to 5-year low on market downturn, new margin norms

live bse live

One of the growth engines driving rally in domestic equity markets seems to be running out of fuel. Retail investors, who had turbocharged the market after the pandemic, are sharply reducing their participation.

The share of retail investors in the cash market volumes on the National Stock Exchange has dropped to 34.7 percent as of May 31, the lowest in at least five years, according to data available on the NSE. The number is expected to dip further in June, given that the average daily turnover on the NSE fell as much as 20 percent in June on lower participation amid high volatility in the market.

The share of individual investors in the capital market on the NSE has shrunk to 37 percent so far in 2022-23, the lowest since 2016-17 when it was 36 percent, according to NSE data.

The decline in participation has been steady over the past few months, driven likely by tighter regulations around intra-day trading, an ongoing bear market in small-cap and mid-cap stocks and return to offices cutting down on time spent on the market.

Participation of retail investors in the cash market hit a record high of over 45 percent in 2020-21, aided by the national lockdown, sharp recovery in the market and ease of access through mobile-based trading applications like Zerodha and Upstoxx.

During January 2020 to May 2022, the number of demat accounts of individuals increased 3.4 times in the Central Depository Services Limited (CDSL) and by 1.5 times in the National Securities Depository Limited, according to the Reserve Bank of India.

Record inflows of more than Rs 2.5 lakh crore from retail investors directly participating in the stock market over the past two years has acted as a buffer to the selling from foreign portfolio investors over the past year.

Yet, active participation in the market from retail investors has been slowing down since the introduction of certain measures by the capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India.

In late 2020, Sebi started the phased introduction of peak margin norms imposed on intra-day leverage based trades in the stock market. The measure went into full force in September last year and has resulted in meaningful decline in both cash and derivatives market participation from retail investors.

The peak margin norm required traders to pay the entire margin applicable on their trade upfront to their brokerage house before initiating the trade. The move severely restricted the cash flow of small traders in the market.

While initially retail investors shifted to the equity derivative segment to avoid high margins, even in that segment share of individual investors has fallen from highs of mid 30s in 2020 to 27.9 percent in May 2022.

The full implementation of the peak margin norms also came in conjunction with both the secondary and primary markets hitting their post-pandemic peaks. The Nifty 50 index hit its lifetime high on October 19 while the broad market indices managed the feat three months later.

Since hitting its lifetime high, the Nifty 50 index has sunk 17 percent while Nifty Smallcap 100 index is down more than 30 percent.

The trend of declining active participation from retail investors in the stock market is similar to that seen in the US where sharp drawdowns in technology companies, which were heavily owned by retail investors, in 2022 has resulted in such traders reducing their trading activity.

Zerodha’s Co-founder Nithin Kamath in April warned that in India the brokerage firm has hit a plateau in terms of new user additions and revenue growth. Similarly, brokerage firm Angel One on July 4 reported a 27.6 percent month-on-month, and 26.3 percent year-on-year, decline in gross client acquisition in June.

“Over the past six months, we have been highlighting the dichotomy in trading volumes, with cash equity trading volumes being flat-to-marginally down while futures and options (F&O) volumes consistently rising,” CLSA said in a note.

NSE, India’s largest exchange, said that retail client additions in the stock market has slowed down considerably after hitting a peak in November.

Investors have already got a whiff of the impact of reducing active participation of retail investors on listed brokerage companies. Of the 23 listed stock brokers, 18 are nursing losses on a year-to-date basis with prominent names like 5Paisa Capital ICICI Securities , and Emkay Global Financial Services down 26-48 percent.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.