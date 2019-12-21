Retail investors should act as per the dichotomy of key benchmarks at all-time-high

Vinod Nair

When key benchmarks are at all-time-high, it is a normal tendency of well-versed investors to start behaving carefully and reduce exposure in the equity market.

But this time it is different. The Nifty is at peak but the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap are below 22 percent and 40 percent from their respective all-time highs.

We should not be concerned by the fact that only a few sets of stocks and sectors have edged main indices higher while the broad market is dull. We feel that market momentum will get more powerful due to factors such as high expectations on Budget, better inflows in CY2020 and lower risk in the domestic market.

Possibilities are building-up that Budget 2020 will be very crucial for the market since it will provide impetus to investments. The government’s intention will be to pull the domestic economy from a cluster of slowdowns.

The Budget will consider more policy measures, improve business liberties and cash in the hands of households through tax cuts. Tax incentives are also expected for the equity market, such as a reduction in the long-term capital gain (LTGC) tax among others. Sector-specific incentives and reforms may be provided to key areas such as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), Realty, Infrastructure and Auto.

We should anticipate more investment from domestic investors in CY2020 as the economy improves in the next six to nine months.

Inflows from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) are expected to be higher since the strength of Dollar may weaken due to the flat United States Fed rate and reduction in emerging bond yield as a result of a drop in economic risk and better prospects. This will trigger a risk-on strategy for FPIs towards the emerging markets (EMs).

The risk in the market is reducing due to business-friendly policies in the past two quarters by supportive stimulus and tax benefits. Dovish monetary policy and reduction in non-performing asset (NPA) levels is improving the banking system.

New Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) procedures will increase the ease of doing business in the country. Liquidity in the financial system has improved due to steps undertaken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the government.

Risk-taking ability in the domestic market will enlarge and global headwinds will also ease post the US-China trade deal and Brexit.

The main indices are at all-time-high but the broad market and economy are at stagnation. In the next two years, we can anticipate a better economy which will benefit and widen the equity market from this skewed market.

We believe that this is a good time to invest in cyclical stocks and sectors such as Metals, Energy, Capital Goods and Industrials. It is also advisable to shift your holding from pricy stocks to value ideas for better gains in the future.

In the last two years, the only performers were high-quality stocks in spite of weak earnings growth, which is not sustainable in the long-term. We also suggest higher investment in banking, chemical, value stocks and quality mid-caps and small-caps.

The author is Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services