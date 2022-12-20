Retail investors have to bear the brunt of losses from brokers' tech glitches, says SEBI chief

At its board meeting on Tuesday (December 20), market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) indicated that it was working on a detailed framework regarding a risk reduction platform that will protect retail investors in case of technical disruption or glitches arising from the end of the broker.

However, the SEBI chairperson clarified that the regulator will not be encouraging claims of any losses from investors, thus signalling that the latter will have to bear the brunt of the losses, even where the trade is botched due to technical failure at the broker’s end.

“Read my lips ― We will not be encouraging claims of losses of any kind ― real or imaginary,” Chairperson Buch said while simultaneously indicating that investors will have to accept the fact that such disruptions and losses are par for the course when it comes to trading.

Recently, social media has been flooded with several instances of retail investors facing massive losses due to technical failure under heavy traffic at the broker’s end. Consequently, investors are left with hardly any options but to bear these losses. Not many of these aggrieved investors take legal recourse, as it turns out to be time-consuming and a resource-taxing proposition.

“We also worry about cyber-security and technical disruptions when frameworks of large brokers with dated technology do not hold up under pressure. During periods of market volatility, this leaves investors vulnerable, and we are keen on protecting them from such disruptions,” SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said.

Under this initiative, the stock exchanges shall introduce an Investor Risk Reduction Access platform, which will provide the clients with a facility to reduce the risk of open positions or pending orders during a period of disruption. This facility will be executed by giving the clients direct access to cancel or close their orders.

However, such a facility, the SEBI chief pointed out, will be granted only when the digital grid of the broker has broken down. This risk reduction access facility can be triggered by the broker when its digital network suffers a breakdown, or on suo moto basis by the exchange. Buch pointed out that SEBI is the first regulator in the world to pilot this facility to investors, and that it will see the light of day by Q3FY24.

Kaushal Shroff

