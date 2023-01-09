 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Retail investors’ demat accounts by end-November 2022 more than doubled from December 2020

Kaushal Shroff
Jan 09, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST

The retail investor rally that has been driving markets to record-breaking heights seems to be taking a breather. Data released by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) states that incremental additions of demat accounts have been on a declining trend for the past few months. Sample, for instance, that in the period between April-November of 2022, only 21.4 lakh new accounts were added compared to the same period in 2021, which saw demat account addition of 27.6 lakh accounts.

“The driving factor behind this declining trend is the market volatility seen on account of various global factors during the current year. Mediocre activity in the  IPO  market relative to the previous year might also have contributed to this trend.” the regulator noted in its monthly dashboard report.

The decline in retail investor participation is corroborated from other data sources as well, NSE’s Market Pulse indicates that in terms of net inflows in the secondary market by retail investors, there has been a palpable decline.

Between April-November of 2022, net inflows were to the tune of Rs 37,400 crore in the cash market as opposed to April-November 2021, when the net buying was almost three times higher, chalking in at Rs 1.03 lakh crore.

Even in the equity derivatives segment, retail investors’ net inflows were at Rs  24,800 crore during the April-November period of 2022 as opposed to Rs 45,100 crore in the corresponding period in 2021.

The participation share of individual investors in NSE’s capital market (primary+secondary market) fell to 37.2% in the April-November 2022 period from 41.9% during the same period in FY21, an alarming fall of 467 bps. During the same period, participation by corporates, DIIs and FPIs shot up by 38 bps, 255 bps and 319 bps respectively.