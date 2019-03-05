App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Retail banks may remain under pressure: Centrum Broking

Centrum Broking's Nischal Maheshwari said Infosys and Tech Mahindra are the top picks in the IT space.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Nischal Maheshwari, CEO-Institutional Equities & Advisory at Centrum Broking is positive on the rural banking sector, especially on the corporate banking side.

"IndusInd Bank has been a very strong performer in the last few quarters and thereafter it's a laggard because now the preference has changed from retail oriented banks to more capex oriented banks, and that's why we are seeing this kind of a situation," he added.

"I continue to believe that retail banks should be in a bit of a pressure going ahead also," Maheshwari further added.

When asked about the auto sector, he said, "We prefer two-wheelers as rural demand will get a push given government's thrust."

related news

Talking about his preference in stocks, he said that he likes Shriram Group stocks, like Cholamandalam Finance and  Sundaram Finance considering the current valuation."

He believes Yes Bank has a good buying opportunity, and thus gives out a Buy rating on the stock if it continues its earnings growth in the next two quarters.

Commenting on the IT sector, Maheshwari says that the IT space has peaked out for the near-term. However, top picks from this space would be Infosys and Tech Mahindra.

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Mar 5, 2019 12:35 pm

tags #Auto #banking #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.