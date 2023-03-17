Restaurant Brands Asia up 1% as General Atlantic eyes Everstone Capital's stake in Burger King

Shares of Restaurant Brands Asia, earlier known as Burger King, rose over a percent on March 17, reacting to a news report that General Atlantic may buy Everstone Capital's stake in Burger King.

Private equity firm Everstone Capital is in talks with General Atlantic to sell its stake in the India master franchise of American fast-food restaurant chain Burger King, The Economic Times reported.

“Everstone, which has been operating Burger King in India since 2013, wants to exit its stake in the quick service restaurant chain,” the report said while adding that “Talks with General Atlantic and a few other PE funds are on, but General Atlantic is the front runner as of now”.

Everstone Capital, through its investment vehicle QSR Asia Pte Ltd, holds a 40.9 percent stake in Restaurant Brands.

Moneycontrol News