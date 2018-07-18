App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 02:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Responsive Industries stock tumbles 10% on sharp fall in Q1 revenue

The Vinyl flooring and cloth rexine manufacturing company's first quarter profit increased 5.6 times to Rs 16.3 crore, backed by operational performance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Responsive Industries share price dropped 9.7 percent intraday on Wednesday after its revenue fell sharply in June quarter.

Profit in the corresponding period last fiscal was at Rs 2.9 crore.

Revenue from operations fell 46.3 percent to Rs 211.3 crore in Q1, compared to Rs 393.6 crore in same period last fiscal.

EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) shot up 48.7 percent year-on-year to Rs 37.9 crore and margin expanded by 1,140 basis points to 17.9 percent in June quarter, driven by lower raw material cost, finance cost and depreciation expenses.

At 13:53 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 94.65, down Rs 2.25, or 2.32 percent on the BSE.
