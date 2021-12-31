MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Membership Bonanza for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers| Unlock deals from PharmEasy and EazyDiner worth Rs. 2349/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Responsive Industries gains 72% in three sessions; possible uptrend seen by brokerage

However, the performance this year is not impressive with the stock being down nearly 4%.

Moneycontrol Research
December 31, 2021 / 12:35 PM IST


Shares of vinyl flooring maker Responsive Industries Ltd have surged nearly 72% in three sessions on the back of higher volumes.

The scrip advanced as much as 18% intraday to hit a high of Rs 177.70 on BSE. However, the performance this year is not impressive as the stock is down nearly 4%.

“After a medium-term price correction, the stock formed higher bottom formation near Rs 100. Following formation, the stock reversed sharply and successfully cleared the short-term resistance of Rs 125. After a long time, Responsive is trading above its 200-day simple moving average (SMA) which is broadly positive,” said Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities. 

Yesterday the stock rallied 20 percent. “For the positional traders, now the 200-day SMA or Rs 135 could be the key level to watch out. If the stock manages to trade above that then we can expect an uptrend continuation wave up to Rs 160-170. But if the stock closes below Rs 135 it may trigger further weakness up to Rs 114-110 support level,” he added.

Close

Related stories

Yesterday, the firm also reported its September quarter earnings: Consolidated net profit stood at Rs 6.42 crore against a loss of Rs 2.70 crore a quarter ago. Revenue was Rs 292.92 crore, up 66% from last quarter.

On Monday, Responsive told exchanges its board had approved a revised scheme of amalgamation of Axiom Cordages with itself.

“Upon amalgamation, shares held by the company in Axiom and vice versa shall stand cancelled, and the share capital of the company shall be reduced to that extent,” the firm said.

Responsive added it will allot 100 shares for every 81 shares held by others in Axiom.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​

Moneycontrol Research
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Responsive Industries
first published: Dec 31, 2021 12:35 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.