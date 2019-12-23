Resolution for 2020: It’s never too late to reshuffle portfolio

This year was an eventful one for the markets as they saw touched record highs multiple times. Major events that shaped the market this year include the comeback of Narendra Modi as the prime minister, the 2019 Union Budget and the Finance Ministry's decision to cut corporate tax rates. The market witnessed a bull run after these events, which ultimately helped it end the year at an all-time high. Despite the market rally, the bull run of 2019 has been termed as one of the most-hated rallies as it witnessed several downs as well. Read on to know the worst intraday shocks felt by the Sensex as of December 13. (Image: Moneycontrol)

On the road to financial freedom, portfolio allocation has an important role to play. Getting it tactically right is vital to balance risk and reward.

However, as needs change with time, it is essential for the investor to review their portfolio allocation and reshuffle it, if required.

Be late than never

When it comes to reshuffling portfolios, investors often find it hard to get out of their ingrained beliefs and theories. They think it is a tough task to review and give them a new makeover.

However, it’s not the case. In fact, not reshuffling your portfolio as and when needed can dent your long-term goals and result in falling short of accumulating the desired corpus.

For example, if you stick to fixed-return instruments for building a nest for retirement, there are grave chances of exposing yourself to the specter of age-old poverty.

This is because the returns from fixed instruments can hardly counter the de-compounding effect, inflation has on your wealth.

Therefore, you must take cognizance and make changes in your portfolio asset allocation in a manner to get exposure to equities, the asset class that has the potential to give inflation-indexed returns in the long term.

You can liquidate a portion of your fixed returns instruments and invest the proceeds into equities either through stocks or mutual funds. A healthy dose of equities can help you to build a sizeable corpus you’re your goals like retirement.

When to reshuffle portfolio?

While there’s no fixed time to do so, the following situations call for taking actionable measures:

If your portfolio did not perform as per your expectations, you can consider reshuffling it. However, before doing so, find out the real reason for underperformance. Is it because of systematic risks that exist in the system or because of market-linked factors?

For example, if the market has fallen by 10 percent and the return from your portfolio has dipped by 5 percent, it’s actually a good performance. Also, you must contemplate reshuffling if performance has not been up to the mark for the long-term.

• Changing needs

Your portfolio should evolve with time. For example, when you are single, you may not have major responsibilities on your shoulder. This can result in binge spending. On the other hand, if you are married, you have a financial dependent.

With children coming into the picture, there’s a need to accumulate funds for their higher education and safeguard the family’s financial interests. Such times call for investing in a mix of fixed and market-linked products and also, having a term life insurance in your portfolio.

Similarly, when you are approaching retirement, you need to reshuffle from equities to debt products to ensure capital protection.

• Lower tax liability

There can be occasions when portfolio reshuffling may be required to lower tax liability. For instance, if capital gains from equities are above Rs. 1 lakh in fiscal, you need to pay long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax of 10 percent on the gains made.

In such a scenario, you can redeem and simultaneously, re-invest a certain portion of your equity investment to an extent that, the gains are below Rs. 1 lakh in a fiscal.

Also, to escape the LTCG tax bracket, you can reshuffle towards debt products where long-term capital gains are levied at 20 percent with indexation benefit.

However, it’s prudent to opt for reshuffling keeping your goals in mind rather than taxation.

To conclude:

The reshuffling of the portfolio needs to be done with extreme caution. You must factor in your life goals, and most importantly, your risk appetite while doing so. Take stock at regular intervals and seek professional help, if required.

(The author is Head, Personal Wealth Advisory, Edelweiss)