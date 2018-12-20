Reporter's Take | NITI Aayog’s strategy for new India @75

As India completes 75 years of Independence in 2022, the government’s premier policy think-tank National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has major plans across 41 areas. NITI Aayog in its report ‘Strategy for New India @ 75’ said that the Indian economy would grow at 9-10 by 2022-23.

It unveiled a detailed exposition across 41 crucial areas that recognises the progress already made, identifies binding constraints, and suggests the way forward for achieving the government’s objectives.

