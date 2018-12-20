App
Last Updated : Dec 20, 2018 09:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | NITI Aayog’s strategy for new India @75

NITI Aayog unveils detailed exposition across 41 crucial areas that recognises the progress made by the government, identifies binding constraints and suggests the way forward for achieving set objectives.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As India completes 75 years of Independence in 2022, the government’s premier policy think-tank National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog has major plans across 41 areas. NITI Aayog in its report ‘Strategy for New India @ 75’ said that the Indian economy would grow at 9-10 by 2022-23.

It unveiled a detailed exposition across 41 crucial areas that recognises the progress already made, identifies binding constraints, and suggests the way forward for achieving the government’s objectives.

Viju Cherrian talks to Moneycontrol’s Shreya Nandi to find out what the government plans to achieve by 2022.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Dec 20, 2018 09:36 pm

tags #Economy #NITI Ayog #Reporter’s Take

