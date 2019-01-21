Reporter's Take | Massive online discounts ahead of FDI deadline?

Experts feel that these sales could be a means to dispose inventory as the FDI rules are scheduled to come into effect on February 1.
E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are back with massive discounts ahead of Republic Day. But what experts are saying is that these sales could be a means to dispose inventory as the FDI rules are scheduled to come into effect on February 1.
Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to discuss what the mega deals are all about.Watch the video for more.
