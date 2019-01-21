App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 04:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Massive online discounts ahead of FDI deadline?

Experts feel that these sales could be a means to dispose inventory as the FDI rules are scheduled to come into effect on February 1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

E-commerce giants Amazon and Flipkart are back with massive discounts ahead of Republic Day. But what experts are saying is that these sales could be a means to dispose inventory as the FDI rules are scheduled to come into effect on February 1.

Sakshi Batra is in conversation with Priyanka Sahay to discuss what the mega deals are all about.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 04:13 pm

tags #Amazon #Ecommerce #FDI norms #Flipkart

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.