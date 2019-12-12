App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Dec 12, 2019 04:27 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reporter's Take | Bharat Bond ETF: The cheapest mutual fund product in India

The Bharat Bond ETF is the cheapest mutual fund product in the country and is an initiative of the Government of India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Edelweiss Mutual Fund launched India's first corporate bond ETF (exchange-traded fund) called Bharat Bond ETF on December 12. Subscription to the scheme will remain open until December 20.

This is the cheapest mutual fund product in the country and is an initiative of the Government of India, from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Himadri Buch to find out all Bharat Bond ETF.

Close
Watch the video for more.
Not sure which mutual funds to buy? Download moneycontrol transact app to get personalised investment recommendations.
First Published on Dec 12, 2019 04:27 pm

tags #Bharat Bond ETF #Edelweiss MF #Mutual Funds #video

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.