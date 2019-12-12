Reporter's Take | Bharat Bond ETF: The cheapest mutual fund product in India

Edelweiss Mutual Fund launched India's first corporate bond ETF (exchange-traded fund) called Bharat Bond ETF on December 12. Subscription to the scheme will remain open until December 20.

This is the cheapest mutual fund product in the country and is an initiative of the Government of India, from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM).

In this episode of Reporter's Take, Moneycontrol’s Shraddha Sharma talks to Himadri Buch to find out all Bharat Bond ETF.