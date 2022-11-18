 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

NSE revises methodology of Nifty equity indices for mergers

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Nov 18, 2022 / 10:11 PM IST

The revised changes will be applicable to the index constituent (index company or transferor) that merges with another company.

Representative image

The NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, on November 18 announced changes in its methodology of Nifty equity indices for mergers after receiving feedback from market participants.

The revised changes will be applicable to the index constituent (index company or transferor) that merges with another company.

As per the proposed changes, "the index company will be excluded from the index on the ex-date of merger which is closing of T-1 day," the NSE Indices said in its release. The exchange has made ex-date an important factor.

These changes will be applicable to all corporate actions involving mergers with an immediate effect.

Media reports indicated that these changes may be taking place ahead of the proposed merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank, to avoid sharp price movements of these stocks.

Transferor Company