NSE revises methodology of Nifty equity indices for mergers

The NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange, on November 18 announced changes in its methodology of Nifty equity indices for mergers after receiving feedback from market participants.

The revised changes will be applicable to the index constituent (index company or transferor) that merges with another company.

As per the proposed changes, "the index company will be excluded from the index on the ex-date of merger which is closing of T-1 day," the NSE Indices said in its release. The exchange has made ex-date an important factor.

These changes will be applicable to all corporate actions involving mergers with an immediate effect.

Media reports indicated that these changes may be taking place ahead of the proposed merger of HDFC with HDFC Bank, to avoid sharp price movements of these stocks.

Transferor Company

In the case of indices which have a fixed number of constituents (stocks), the NSE Indices said on ex-date, a replacement of company would be made based on the eligibility criteria of respective indices in place of the transferor company which is being excluded. In the indices with a variable number of constituents, NSE Indices will not replace any stock, on ex-date, in place of the transferor company which is being excluded. The announcement of these changes would be made a minimum of three working days in advance for the change in the constituents of indices, including the indices on which Futures and Options are traded at NSE. Earlier the announcement was made four weeks prior to the index reconstitution date. As per earlier or existing rules, in the case of indices with a fixed number of constituents, the transferor company is excluded from the index and the same is replaced with another eligible stock soon after the equity shareholders’ approval of a scheme of arrangement for the merger of a company. In the case of a variable number of constituents, the transferor company is excluded from the index soon after the equity shareholders’ approval of a scheme of arrangement for the merger of a company without making a replacement in the index. If we take ‘A’ company and ‘B’ company just as an example – ‘A’ company is the transferor and ‘B’ company is the merged entity. Merged Entity In the case of the merged entity, as per the revised rules, NSE indices said equity shares, the investible weight factor of the merged entity would be updated based on the terms of the merger on the ex-date (closing of T-1 day) of the merger. Earlier, there were alternate methodologies. If the equity shares of the merged entity allotted to the shareholders of the transferor company (post-merger) account for more than or equal to five percent of the current equity of the merged entity, then these shares are updated for calculation of market capitalistion with effect from the last trading day (T Day) of the calendar month of listing of these shares. Or if equity shares of the merged entity allotted to the shareholders of the transferor company (post-merger) account for less than 5 percent of the current equity of the merged entity, then these shares are updated for calculation of market capitalisation with effect from the last trading day of the corresponding calendar quarter (March, June, September and December). In October, the NSE Indices had floated a consultation paper to seek changes in the methodology of merger and demerger of index constituents for equity indices to avoid big churnings, which take place in the current system. The changes in the methodology of the demerger will be announced later. "As responses on market consultation related to the treatment of demerger in Nifty equity indices require further deliberations with various stakeholders, changes related to the treatment of demerger shall be announced in due course," the NSE indices said. "As expected, the modified methodology evades HDFC Ltd's immediate exclusion from Nifty 50. The stock will only get replaced by another contender on the ex-date (T Day) of the HDFC- HDFC Bank merger," said Abhilash Pagaria, Head - Alternative & Quantitative Research, Nuvama Wealth Management. In the best case scenario, Nuvama expects the merger to get completed around April-May 2023.

Sunil Shankar Matkar

