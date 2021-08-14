'Repealing retrospective tax a reformist and pragmatic move by govt, but alone is not enough to attract foreign money'

The saga of the retrospective tax finally comes to an end. Just a few words on the historical perspective: in January 2012, Supreme Court passed a judgement in the case of sale of Hutch shares to Vodafone - that the transfer of shares of a company incorporated outside India would not be taxable in India. Probably afraid of losing out on potential revenue, the Finance Bill tabled by the then Finance Minister introduced an amendment making indirect transfers taxable in India and that too with retrospective effect.

Subsequent to this change, tax demands were raised in 17 cases that included Vodafone and Cairn Energy. Important to note is that while the amendment to the tax laws were made in 2012 and principally targeted the Vodafone deal, it also impacted 2006 Cairn Energy deal. The total tax demand on the 17 entities was estimated at Rs 1.1 lakh crore.

'The Taxation Laws Amendment Bill, 2021' will lead to a withdrawal of all tax demands that were hitherto made on companies using the 2012 legislation. Even as the current government had been critical of the tax law, not much effort had gone into changing the same. To an extent, the timing of the move is a trifle unfortunate, given that the government has witnessed some reversals in the international court of law. Cairn had refused to pay the taxes and had challenged India's stand at an arbitration court and now Cairn has recently won a favourable judicial order for seizing 20 properties of the Indian government in the UK.

The issue of the retrospective tax may still linger on for some more time. As per the bill, while the government has now proposed to refund the principal amount in full to the litigants, it requires the companies to withdraw the cases and agree to make no claim for cost, damages and interest. There could be negotiations and if the companies agree to the above, the government will probably have to part ways with around Rs 8,000 crore. It also means forfeiting the estimated Rs 1.1 lakh crore in taxes that could have been collected to provide a buffer to the fiscal in these difficult years. However, such sacrifices will possibly be dwarfed by the potential future benefits of this move.

Any foreign business entity investing in the county would assess its business model with respect to the demand projections and weigh the same against the costs of production and hence the return on capital. In this context, any decision maker would want to factor in all necessary information into his model and also assess the risks to the business. Higher the uncertainty and the risks, higher will be the perceived cost of doing business and lower the returns on capital. Any action by the government or any authority that is not factored into the risk model increases the cost for the business in an abrupt and unperceived nature, thus pushing out the break-even point of the business. Worse if the actions undertaken come with retrospective effect. Thus, repealing the retrospective tax clearly highlights the foreign investor friendly face of the government.

Undoubtedly, foreign capital is important for India, especially at the cross-roads that India finds itself with the Covid-19 related implications on the fiscal that clearly restrains spending space of the government. Foreign capital has continued to assume importance in the context of the development needs of a resurgent India and also to supplement the falling domestic savings. At a time when there has been a durable hit to consumer demand, focus of the government has been to provide a reforms push and clear the deck for private investments to kick-start. The move on the retrospective taxes will surely help by positioning the government as reformist and pragmatic.

However, on a broader canvas, this alone may not be enough. While this step provides a comfort and certainty on the taxation rules, many other deterrents exist for the investors. India's input costs (such as electricity costs and logistics costs) are comparatively high and needs to be brought down. Even though the retrospective taxation is a thing of the past, abrupt policy changes, even with prospective effects are to be avoided.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.