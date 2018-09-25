App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 04:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Repco Home, M&M Financial, Balrampur Chini, Biocon top gainers among BSE Group A stocks

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 583 stocks advancing, 1173 declining and 296 remaining unchanged

The Indian stock market continues to trade on a positive note this Tuesday afternoon with the Nifty50 up 93 points and trading at 11,061 while the Sensex trading higher by 346 points at 36,651.

The breadth of the market favoured declines, with 583 stocks advancing, 1173 declining and 296 remaining unchanged. On BSE, 914 stocks advanced, 1715 declined and 165 remained unchanged.

From BSE Group A stocks, Repco Home Finance is up 5 percent followed by HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company which gained 5.29 percent.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services jumped 4.66 percent and Balrampur Chini gained 5.39 percent. Biocon added 4.6 percent and traded at new 52-week high of Rs 699.10 per share.

Welspun India is up 3.81 percent and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company added 3.77 percent Tuesday afternoon. TVS Motor Company gained 3.98 percent.

From BSE Group B stocks, Nagarjuna Oil Refinery zoomed 19.38 percent while KCP Sugar & Industries jumped 14.14 percent. Compuage Infocom added 13.41 percent while Kanani Industries is up 12.5 percent.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 04:06 pm

