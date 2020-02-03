App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 03:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Remain positive on domestic cyclicals, says Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai

According to Desai, no announcements regarding the LTCG tax and less rural spending were among the main reasons behind the disappointment in the stock market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Ridham Desai, head of India Equity Research at Morgan Stanley said that the stock market's reaction to the Union Budget 2020 was fair as the investors expected this Budget to be "different," but it was "just as any another".

"The market was disappointed," he said.

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2020 in the Parliament on February 1 with the key announcements being the new tax slabs, a proposal to raise banks' deposit insurance, LIC IPO launch, among others. Among the things that got costlier are cigarettes, tobacco products, medical equipment and others due to a hike in taxes.

Close

“Market’s reaction is fair because, in the run-up to the Budget, there was some expectation building up that this may be a platform for some major announcements. It is not necessary. We have seen in recent years that the Budget is not being used as a platform for announcements, a lot of announcements and reforms are made outside the budget platform. But nevertheless, the market did get signals from the government that maybe this is going to be a different type of a Budget and to the extent that it was just another Budget," Desai told CNBC-TV18.

related news

According to Desai, no announcements regarding the LTCG tax and lower rural spending were among the main reasons behind the stock market's disappointment.

Also read: Budget 2020 | In a difficult year, Sitharaman shows spunk for fiscal innovation, but targets ambitious

However, Desai said that going forward, he hoped that the market will react positively as "the government has concentrated all its efforts in the same direction that it has been over the last four-five months, it is being very consistent, it is not dispersing its revenues in different directions, it is focusing on lifting corporate savings. That to my mind is very big positive to the stock market."

Desai continues to remain positive on domestic cyclicals. "I am buying discretionary consumption, which is doing a whole lot better than staples. I would have changed that view if I had seen major rural stimulus in this Budget but it is not there. So I don’t think there is any reason for us to switch back to staples. So we prefer discretionary over staples. So we buy autos over fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG),."

Desai is also positive on banks but selectively. "We tend to be more selective there. We prefer the corporate banks and some of the really beaten up non-banking financial companies (NBFCs)."

Source: CNBC-TV18

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.


First Published on Feb 3, 2020 03:54 pm

tags #Budget 2020 #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK #video

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.