you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 31, 2018 03:04 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Remain positive on banks due to NBFC crisis: ICICI Prudential's S Naren

We are in-between zone where neither is the market expensive nor is it cheap, said Naren.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
S Naren, executive director and CIO of ICICI Prudential AMC, on October 31 said that he was positive on banks even as the non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) continued to struggle.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, He further added that he was reasonably positive on the IT sector as well.

Talking at length about market, Naren said, “We are in 2011-13 kind of phase in market; if you look at that zone in the market, it was not easy to make money on a big way but people who invested in the market in 2011-13 phase actually made most of the money.”

First Published on Oct 31, 2018 02:32 pm

