Remain bearish in Nifty with stop loss of 10,450; 3 stocks which could give 6-11% return

Nandish Shah

The Nifty50 continued its downward journey for the third day in the row. It fell by 58 points on October 23, ignoring the positive global cues, to close at 10,245.

The Nifty50 has formed a bearish engulfing pattern on the daily chart on October 17, which indicates a bearish trend reversal. The pullback rally, which started from 10,138 on 11th October, seems to have ended at 10,710 on October 17.

The primary trend of the Nifty has been bearish with lower tops and lower bottoms on the daily charts. The Nifty has been trading below its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-DMA.

The immediate support for the Nifty is seen at 10,138 and any close below the same could push the index towards downside target of 9,875, which happens to be 38.2 percent Fibonacci retracement of the entire rally seen from 6,825 (February 2016 bottom) to 11,760 (August 28, 2018 top).

If Bank Nifty breaks 24,900, downside targets are placed at 24,500 and 24,250. The resistances for the Nifty and Bank Nifty have now shifted downward to 10,500 and 25,600. Any level above this would negate the bearish trend.

On the derivatives front, we have seen short positions being built in the Nifty Futures during the current series. FIIs created fresh shorts in the Index Futures and Index Option segment during the current series. Amongst the Options, Calls have been written at strike prices 10,400-10,500.

Considering the technical and derivative evidence discussed above, we believe that, one should continue to remain bearish.

Therefore, our advice would be to remain bearish in Nifty with a stop loss of 10,450 with a target of 10,140 and 9,875.

Here is a list of top three stocks which could give 6-11 percent return in next 1 month:

Escorts: Sell| LTP: Rs 573| Target: Rs 530 | Stop loss: Rs 605 | Return 8 percent

Since May, the stock has been witnessing a selling pressure at every higher level and fell 44 percent from the all-time high level. It has also given a breakdown on the daily chart by closing below the upward sloping trendline.

The stock price has been making the lower top and lower bottom pattern on the daily chart since May 2018, indicating a bearish trend.

It is currently trading below its 5-, 20- and 200-day SMA indicating the short to medium term trend is negative. We recommend selling Escorts for the target of Rs 530 and keeping a stop loss placed above Rs 605.

Indian Bank: Sell| LTP: Rs 218 |Target: Rs 195 | Stop loss: Rs 235 | Return: 11 percent

The stock price has given a breakdown on the daily chart on Monday by closing below the strong support level of Rs 220 with higher volumes. The stock price has been making a lower top lower bottom on the daily chart since November 2017, indicating a bearish trend.

The stock price is currently trading below its 5-, 20- and 200-DMA which indicates that the short to medium term trend is negative. The mid-cap PSU bank is looking weak on the charts. We recommend selling Indian Bank for the target of Rs 195 and keep a stop loss at Rs 235.

ICICI Bank: Buy| LTP: Rs 327| Target: Rs 345 | Stop loss: Rs 315 | Return: 6 percent

ICICI Bank is one of the best performing stock in the Bank Nifty in the CY18. It has risen 4 percent till now. After consolidating in the range of Rs 300-325 since last many days, stock price broke out on Monday by closing above Rs 325 with rise in volumes.

The stock price has been taking support around its 200-day SMA since last one month. It is currently trading above its 5-, 20- and 200-DMA indicating medium to long-term trend is bullish.

Oscillators and momentum Indicators like RSI and MACD is showing strength on daily charts. Therefore, we recommend buying ICICI Bank for the upside target of Rs 345 with a stop loss below Rs 315.

The author is a Technical & Derivatives Analyst at HDFC Securities.

: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.