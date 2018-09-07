App
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2018 11:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Religare Enterprises down 3% as Q1 net loss widens to Rs 17cr

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Shares of Religare Enterprises declined nearly 3 percent intraday Friday as company's net loss widened by 21 percent in the quarter ended June 2018.

The company's Q1 net loss increased to at Rs 17.07 crore versus loss of Rs 14.05 crore in a year ago period.

Revenue declined to Rs 1.63 crore from Rs 4.73 crore, YoY.

At 11:16 hrs Religare Enterprises was quoting at Rs 45.80, down Rs 1.20, or 2.55 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 80.50 and 52-week low Rs 34.25 on 22 December, 2017 and 28 September, 2017, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 43.23 percent below its 52-week high and 33.43 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Sep 7, 2018 11:35 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks

