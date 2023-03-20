 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

Relief over Credit Suisse deal crumbles as focus shifts to bond risks, banking stocks tumble

Reuters
Mar 20, 2023 / 12:11 PM IST

Standard Chartered Plc and HSBC shares each fell more than 6 percent in Hong Kong on Monday to more than two-month lows, with HSBC facing the possibility of posting its largest one-day drop in six months. The MSCI index for financial stocks in Asia ex-Japan was down 1.3 percent.

A Credit Suisse Group branch in Zurich, Switzerland (Image: Bloomberg)

Banking stocks tumbled on Monday as initial relief over a historic state-backed rescue of troubled lender Credit Suisse by Swiss rival UBS Group gave way to new worries about the risks of high-yield debt issued by big banks.

In a package orchestrated by Swiss regulators on Sunday, UBS Group AG will pay 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.23 billion) for 167-year-old Credit Suisse Group AG and assume up to $5.4 billion in losses.

Major central banks, faced with the risk of a fast-moving loss of confidence in the financial system, also scrambled on Sunday to bolster the flow of cash around the world with a series of coordinated currency swaps to ensure banks have the dollars needed to operate.

While those developments appeared to shore up investor confidence in early Asian trade, the rally quickly evaporated as focus shifted to the massive hit some Credit Suisse bondholders would take under the UBS acquisition.