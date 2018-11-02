App
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 10:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Reliance Power Q2 net dips 7.4% to Rs 252.92 cr

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 273.15 crore in the July-September period of the previous year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Reliance Power reported a 7.4 percent decline in its September quarter net profit at Rs 252.92 crore.

Turnover was marginally higher at Rs 2,283.09 crore in the quarter under review as compared to Rs 2,282.17 crore a year ago, the company said in a statement.

Reliance Power said its 3,960 MW Sasan ultra mega power project in Madhya Pradesh operated at a plant load factor of 87 percent.

Sasan coal production in the quarter was 4.14 million tonnes.

Its 1,200 MW Rosa power plant in Uttar Pradesh generated 1,360 million units of electricity while its 600 MW Butibori plant in Maharashtra generated 806 million units.

The firm's 100 MW solar project in Dhursar, Rajasthan generated 12.77 million units.

Reliance Power neither gave reasons for the decline in profits nor comparable generation from its power plants in the second quarter of the previous fiscal year.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 09:46 pm

#Nifty #Reliance Power #Results #Sensex

