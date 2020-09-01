172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|markets|reliance-power-defaults-on-payment-of-principal-and-interest-of-rs-300-cr-shares-falls-2-5783781.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 01, 2020 11:45 AM IST

Reliance Power defaults on payment of principal and interest of Rs 300 cr; shares falls 2%

The company defaulted on payment of Rs 300.22 crore, including interest amount of Rs 2.22 crore on July 31, 2020, it said in a BSE filing.

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Shares of Reliance Power fell over 2 percent in morning trade on BSE on September 1, a day after the company said it had defaulted on payment of principal and interest totalling to Rs 300.22 crore.

The company, in a regulatory filing on September 1, said it had defaulted on a term loan from Axis Bank, YES Bank, IDBI Bank and Laxmi Vilas Bank.

The company said its total amount of outstanding borrowings from banks and financial institutions is about Rs 1290 crore.

Shares of Reliance Power traded 0.88 percent down at Rs 3.39 on BSE at 11:35 hours.
