Bharti Airtel, Idea slips as Reliance Jio doubles customer base to 215 mn

Shares of Reliance Industries rose nearly 2 percent intraday Thursday as company doubled its customer base for Jio to 215 million within 22 months of the beginning.

However, Idea Cellular and Bharti Airtel were down 1-3 percent.

At company's 41st AGM Mukesh Ambani, CMD of the company said that Reliance has doubled its customer base for Jio to 215 million within 22 months of the beginning.

Mukesh Ambani says data usage increased to 125 crore GB to 240 crore GB and voice usage increased from 250 crore minutes per day to 530 crore minutes per day.

"The video consumption increased from 165 crore hours per month to 340 crore hours per month," he added.

Jio will be present in every district, taluka & gram panchayat of India. Capacity utilisation of Jio network less than 20 percent currently. Jio can multiply capacity utilisation without additional investments.

"We are on track for 99 percent population coverage with 4G LTE," Ambani said.

"We will now extend fiber connectivity to homes, merchants, small and medium enterprises and large enterprises simultaneously across 1,100 cities to offer the most advanced fiber-based broadband connectivity solutions," he said further.

Idea Cellular was quoting at Rs 54.15, down 1.81 percent, Bharti Airtel was quoting at Rs 360.45, down 1.64 percent.

Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 999.75, up 0.98 percent on the BSE.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.

Posted by Rakesh Patil